Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Grabs third triple-double in win

Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 31 points (13-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-115 win over the Nets.

He's been dealing with a sore foot lately, but you'd never know it from the numbers he's been posting. Antetokounmpo racked up his third triple-double of the season while hitting for 30 or more points for the third straight game and sixth time in his last eight contests as he continues to put together an MVP-caliber campaign.