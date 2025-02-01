Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Antetokounmpo has been consistently listed on the Bucks' injury report due to right patella tendinopathy, but the two-time MVP will continue to play through the injury. He has scored at least 30 points in six of his last eight outings, and over that span, he has averaged 32.9 points on 64.8 percent shooting, 13.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over 34.8 minutes per contest.
