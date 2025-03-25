Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo hasn't missed a game since the All-Star break despite being continuously listed on the Bucks' injury report due to right patella tendinopathy. The two-time MVP has averaged 27.7 points on 57.2 percent shooting, 11.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33.2 minutes per game since the beginning of March.
