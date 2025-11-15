Antetokounmpo generated 25 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT, 18 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 40 minutes of Friday's 147-134 overtime win over the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo's 18 assists were the second most in a game across his 13-year career. He fell short of his career high of 20 assists, which he set back in April. Antetokounmpo hadn't logged double-digit assists in a game this season. On the year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.