Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Has 29 points in Monday's victory

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points (13-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 104-98 victory over the Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo dropped a game-high 29 points Monday, helping the Bucks to their 12th victory of the season. The free-throw percentage continues to be an issue, now shooting just 68 percent on high volume. He is also connecting on just 0.3 triples per game while attempting almost 2.5. Those numbers aside, he is having a spectacular season and will likely be in the discussion for a top five player come seasons end.