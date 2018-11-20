Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Has 29 points in Monday's victory
Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points (13-25 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 104-98 victory over the Nuggets.
Antetokounmpo dropped a game-high 29 points Monday, helping the Bucks to their 12th victory of the season. The free-throw percentage continues to be an issue, now shooting just 68 percent on high volume. He is also connecting on just 0.3 triples per game while attempting almost 2.5. Those numbers aside, he is having a spectacular season and will likely be in the discussion for a top five player come seasons end.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in comeback win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 31 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Close to triple-double Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts monster double-double in loss to Clippers•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Near double-double in signature win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.