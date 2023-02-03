Antetokounmpo had 54 points (21-39 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 19 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Thursday's 106-105 victory over the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo was spectacular Thursday, racking up 20 first-half points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field before pouring in another 34 in the second half, along with 11 rebounds. The superstar forward finished with a game-high 54 points on the night, his third 50-point game in his last 11 contests, while also leading the game in rebounds with 19. Antetokounmpo has now shot above 50 percent and recorded a double-double in six straight games.