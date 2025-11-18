default-cbs-image
Antetokounmpo (groin) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to help determine the extent of his injury, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Antetokounmpo exited Monday's 118-106 loss to the Cavaliers with a left groin injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. The team should have a better idea of his availability moving forward after evaluating Tuesday's scans.

