Antetokounmpo limped back to the locker room after sustaining an apparent non-contact leg injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo went to run back on defense and quickly went down to the floor in visible pain. The injury appeared to be to his right leg, but specifics are unknown at this point. While Antetokounmpo is off the floor, Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma and Jericho Sims could see more minutes.