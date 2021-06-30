Antetokounmpo was helped to the locker room during Tuesday's Game 4 against the Hawks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

In the middle of the third quarter, Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly, and his left knee buckled. He stayed down on the ground in visible pain for an extended period of time before being helped back to the locker room by his brother. Antetokounmpo made the final portion of the walk to the locker room unassisted, which is a good sign. However, it would be shocking to see him back in the game.