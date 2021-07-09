Antetokounmpo mustered 42 points (15-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 11-18 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal across 40 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Suns.

Antetokounmpo looked completely healthy from the knee injury that sidelined two games in the previous series and that limited him to just 35 minutes in Game 1, and that was noticeable both on the stat sheet and on his movements. He suffered from a huge lack of support in this game, though, as only one other Milwaukee player scored more than 15 points, and the offense as a whole struggled badly. This loss can't be placed on Antetokounmpo's shoulders, but he'll have to find a way to play even better in Game 3 now that the series will head back to Milwaukee on Sunday.