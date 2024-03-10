Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points (12-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-15 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 win over the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo has been dealing with Achilles and knee issues as of late, but it didn't slow him down Sunday as he powered his way to his 49th double-double of the season. It was the second game in row that the two-time MVP has registered 10-plus assists in a game and he's posted five-plus dimes in each of his last five games. Since the All-Star break, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points on 61.3 percent shooting (including 52.9 percent from three on 2.1 attempts), 10.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists over 35.2 minutes per game.