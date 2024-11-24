Antetokounmpo closed Saturday's 125-119 win over Charlotte with a team-high 32 points (12-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 31 minutes.

While the Bucks have had a bumpy start to the season, Antetokounmpo has been his usual elite self. The 29-year-old forward has produced at least a double-double in 14 of his 16 appearances while scoring at least 30 points on 10 occasions. Antetokounmpo's 32.4 points per game would be a career high, and he's also averaging 11.9 boards, 6.4 assists and 1.4 blocks a contest while shooting 60.8 percent from the floor.