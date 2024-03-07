There is "optimism" that Antetokounmpo (Achilles) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Warriors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo is officially listed as questionable due to a left Achilles tendinitis that caused him to miss Milwaukee's previous contest. However, if the superstar forward is upgraded to available, as expected, he will likely replace Patrick Beverly in the starting five against Golden State.