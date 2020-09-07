Antetokounmpo (ankle) is receiving treatment "around the clock," per coach Mike Budenholzer, in hopes of playing in Tuesday's Game 5 against Miami, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After initially tweaking the ankle during Game 3, Antetokounmpo rolled the same ankle early in Sunday's Game 4, forcing him out of the contest after just 11 minutes of action. The reigning MVP was spotted in walking boot after the game, but the Bucks are hoping he'll make enough progress over the next 24 hours to give him a realistic chance of taking the floor in a must-win Game 5. "He's getting treatment around the clock, doing everything he can to make himself available," Budenholzer said Monday. "On the court, we literally just walked through a couple defensive things, a couple offensive things, just kind of stationary in the half court. He was able to participate in that, but I think it wasn't much, so don't read too much into that."