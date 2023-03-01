Antetokounmpo recorded 33 points (15-27 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 win over Brooklyn.

After playing only 15 total minutes over the prior three games while dealing with a quadriceps issue, Antetokounmpo roared back with his 36th double-double of the season -- fifth in the league -- and his sixth game in February with more than 30 points. Despite the recent injury, the 28-year-old superstar is still on pace for an MVP-caliber campaign that currently features a career-high 31.3 points a game.