Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Huge double-double in loss

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points (8-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and a steal over 35 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo didn't get it going until late on Sunday, scoring 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and leading a late Bucks' surge that ultimately fell short. He's been able to contribute across multiple statistical categories this season, but scoring and rebounding have been his bread and butter. Antetokounmpo has totaled at least 25 points and 11 boards in five straight games.