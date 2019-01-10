Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Huge double-double in victory

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Rockets.

Antetokounmpo had just the second game of his career with at least 25 points and 20 rebounds. He also rounded out his performance with a solid 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. It was just the second time in his last six games that he has shot at least 70 percent from the line in what continues to be a concern for his owners. Outside of his free-throw shooting and perimeter game, Antetokounmpo continues to put up big numbers on a nightly basis as the Bucks push for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.