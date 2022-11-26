Antetokounmpo boomed for 38 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-14 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Friday's 117-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo had 22 of Milwaukee's 52 points at halftime -- when the Bucks trailed by 11. Antetokounmpo logged a plus-23 in the second half as Milwaukee navigated a comeback to win comfortably. Nightly greatness has become the expectation for Antetokounmpo.