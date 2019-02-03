Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Huge night at charity stripe
Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 37 points (10-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 17-17 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 131-115 win over the Wizards.
The free throws were a season high for Antetokounmpo, both in terms of attempts and makes. The MVP candidate is averaging 26.6 points, 11.4 boards, 5.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, leading the Bucks to the top of the NBA standings.
