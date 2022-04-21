Antetokounmpo chipped in 33 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-18 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Bulls.
Antetokounmpo did all he could to fend off the Bulls in Game 2 of the series, scoring a team-high 33 points and falling one assist shy of a triple-double. The superstar forward struggled from the foul line -- he made just 11 of 18 free-throw attempts -- but led Milwaukee in points, rebounds and assists. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points, 17.0 boards, 6.0 dimes and 2.0 blocks through the first two games of the series.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in Game 1 win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play•