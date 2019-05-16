Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Huge stat line in Game 1 win

Antetokounmpo totaled 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 37 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo did it all in Wednesday's win, finishing with a monster Game 1 stat line. He stayed in attack mode and made 12 trips to the free throw line on his way to a 24-point night. He grabbed 14 boards including four on the offensive glass, swatted three shots, and got his teammates involved with six assists. He's piled up 27.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in nine postseason games prior to Game 1.

