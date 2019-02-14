Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Huge triple-double in win

Antetokounmpo produced 33 points (12-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 19 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, fueling the Bucks' win on Wednesday. It's difficult to keep trotting out superlatives to describe Antetokounmpo's play, as he is averaging 27.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists on a ridiculous 58.2 percent shooting from the field in an MVP-caliber season.