Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Huge triple-double in win
Antetokounmpo produced 33 points (12-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 19 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pacers on Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, fueling the Bucks' win on Wednesday. It's difficult to keep trotting out superlatives to describe Antetokounmpo's play, as he is averaging 27.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists on a ridiculous 58.2 percent shooting from the field in an MVP-caliber season.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Monday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Removed from injury report•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out with knee soreness•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Efficient double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go vs. Dallas•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Friday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...