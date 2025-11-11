Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy against Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
Milwaukee's franchise player is being listed as questionable with left knee patellar tendinopathy, and that's something he's managed for many years. This could be an indication that the Bucks are considering a maintenance day for Antetokounmpo, but this isn't a back-to-back set. The Bucks do have a back-to-back set coming up Friday and Saturday, however.
