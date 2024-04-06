Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo missed Friday's game against Toronto but remains day-to-day. If Milwaukee's franchise player is forced to sit again, guys like Jae Crowder, Bobby Portis and Danilo Gallinari could see a bump in playing time.
