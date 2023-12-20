Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Magic due to a right midfoot sprain.
Antetokounmpo presumably suffered his injury against the Spurs and is in danger of missing just his second game of the season Thursday. If the superstar forward is ruled out, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Andre Jackson and MarJon Beauchamp are all candidates to receive increased minutes.
