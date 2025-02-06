Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hawks.
Antetokounmpo is in danger of missing his second straight contest Friday due to left calf soreness. If the superstar forward is downgraded to out, Bobby Portis will likely draw another start.
