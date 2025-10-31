Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Kings.

After missing a game for the first time this season Thursday against the Warriors due to a knee issue, Antetokounmpo has a chance to return to the floor. If the superstar big man is ruled out for this matchup, the team will likely turn to Kyle Kuzma again in the starting lineup, with Bobby Portis getting more time off the bench.