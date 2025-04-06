Antetokounmpo is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to left shoulder tendinopathy.

Antetokounmpo posted 36 points (13-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime win over the Heat, but he may take a seat for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set. Antetokounmpo was sidelined for a March 26 loss in Denver but has appeared in five straight since and recorded three consecutive double-doubles, including back-to-back triple-doubles. If Antetokounmpo doesn't suit up, it'll be all hands on deck for the Bucks, who are still without Damian Lillard (calf) and Bobby Portis (suspension).