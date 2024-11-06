Antetokounmpo (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season Monday due to an adductor strain and could be sidelined again Thursday. If that's the case, Bobby Portis would likely draw another start.
