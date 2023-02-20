During the All-Star Draft, Antetokounmpo (wrist) implied that he'll play in Sunday night's All-Star Game, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "Whatever I have, I'm going to give." Antetokounmpo said. "That's who I am. That's never going to change."

The All-Star captain, who's sporting a noticeable wrap on his right wrist, was asked whether he would play in Sunday night's game, and while he provided somewhat of an abstract answer, the implication seems to be that Antetokounmpo will be available for at least some action. Antetokounmpo injured his right wrist in the Bucks' final game before the All-Star break, and while he appears to have avoided a serious injury, it's very possible that his minutes are limited in the All-Star Game.