Antetokounmpo notched 26 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 loss to Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo was impressive on both ends of the court and filled the stat sheet admirably, but his one-man show wasn't enough to lift the Bucks to victory in a game where Khris Middleton (knee) was unavailable and Damian Lillard struggled badly. The Bucks will eventually figure things out, but it's a good sign that even when the team is struggling, Antetokounmpo keeps finding ways to produce and stuff the stat sheet.