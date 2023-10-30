Antetokounmpo notched 26 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 loss to Atlanta.
Antetokounmpo was impressive on both ends of the court and filled the stat sheet admirably, but his one-man show wasn't enough to lift the Bucks to victory in a game where Khris Middleton (knee) was unavailable and Damian Lillard struggled badly. The Bucks will eventually figure things out, but it's a good sign that even when the team is struggling, Antetokounmpo keeps finding ways to produce and stuff the stat sheet.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Strong double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Signs mammoth extension•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up 26 points in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Puts up double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: More points than minutes played•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Set to play Sunday•