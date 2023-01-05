Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 15-21 FT), 21 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 overtime victory over the Raptors.

The star forward didn't shoot the ball with a lot of efficiency, but he still notched his second triple-double of the season. He's also recorded seven double-doubles over his last eight outings while reaching the 30-point mark for the fourth time in a row. While he's not putting up the same numbers he had during his MVP seasons, it's worth noting that Antetokounmpo is currently averaging a career-high 32.7 points per game while also averaging a double-double for the sixth straight campaign.