Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Injures ankle Thursday

Antetokounmpo turned his left ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo twisted his ankle late in Thursday's game and was reportedly having trouble putting weight on his left leg following the contest. The extent of his injury hasn't been revealed, but it wouldn't be all too surprising to see Antetokounmpo sit out the second leg of the team's back-to-back Friday against the Knicks. We should get a better idea of the Greek Freak's condition following Friday morning's shootaround, but for the time being, Antetokounmpo should be considered questionable heading into the team's matchup with the Knicks.