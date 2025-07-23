Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Intends to play in EuroBasket
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo committed to play for Greece during EuroBasket 2025 Tuesday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
Antetokounmpo's name has been in the headlines a lot during the NBA offseason, with speculation swirling about his future with the Bucks. With things seemingly calming down on the Milwaukee front for now, the two-time NBA MVP will attempt to lead his country to a EuroBasket title while competing against fellow international basketball stars, such as Luka Doncic (Slovenia) and Nikola Jokic (Serbia). Antetokounmpo's first game will be on Aug. 28 against Italy.
