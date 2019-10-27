Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just misses second triple-double

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 29 points (12-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 131-126 overtime loss to the Heat.

He also committed eight turnovers, putting a blemish on what was otherwise another dominant performance for Antetokounmpo. Had the reigning MVP been able to collect that 10th dime, he would have become only the fourth player in NBA history to begin a season with back-to-back triple-doubles -- missing a chance to join Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson and Jerry Lucas in a very exclusive club.