Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just misses triple-double
Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 30 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-94 win over the Nets.
The boards and assists were also game highs for either team, as Antetokounmpo was simply too much for the Nets to handle. He now has 37 double-doubles on the season, putting him fourth in the league in that category -- and first among non-centers -- and leaving him five shy of the career high he set last year.
