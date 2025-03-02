Antetokounmpo supplied a team-high 29 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 132-117 victory over the Mavericks.

The 30-year-old forward nearly produced his sixth triple-double of the season in another strong performance. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 23 points in five of six games since the All-Star break, averaging 24.7 points, 11.3 boards, 6.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals over that stretch while shooting 58.9 percent from the floor, and he's even showing improvement at the free-throw line by shooting 69.4 percent from the charity stripe.