Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Just misses triple-double

Antetokounmpo scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Hornets.

He led the Bucks in both points and boards on the night while just missing his third triple-double of the season. Antetokounmpo is now averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists and field-goal shooting through 19 games, as the 23-year-old continues to add experience and skill development to his elite athleticism.