Antetokounmpo closed with 36 points (12-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-19 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 46 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime victory over Boston.

The perennial MVP candidate just missed collecting his fourth triple-double of the season and the 33rd of his career. Antetokounmpo has scored more than 30 points in three straight games and nine of the last 10, averaging a massive 38.0 points, 13.5 boards, 6.0 assists and 1.1 threes over the latter stretch while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor.