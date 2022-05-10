Antetokounmpo amassed 34 points (14-32 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 18 rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes during Monday's 116-108 loss to the Celtics. He also had four turnovers.

Launching 30-plus shots for the second consecutive game, Antetokounmpo has been hounded relentless by Boston switches, double-teams and omnipresent help defense. After shooting 57.8 percent throughout Milwaukee's first round series against Chicago, Boston has held Antetokounmpo to an admirable 43.5 percent clip from the field. Struggling from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe, Antetokounmpo nonetheless remains a dominant force and will look to lead a Game 5 victory on Wednesday.