Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lackluster effort Saturday

Antetokounmpo finished with nine points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 94-87 loss to Miami.

Antetokounmpo had, unquestionably his worst game of the season Saturday, failing to score in double-digits for the first time this season. The Bucks as a whole were terrible and owners need to simply give him a pass on this one and hope he gets things going again on Christmas Day when the Bucks face the Knicks.