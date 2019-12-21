Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lands on injury report

Antetokounmpo is probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to back soreness.

Antetokounmpo evidently emerged from Thursday's clash against Los Angeles with some back soreness, but the team isn't expecting him to miss any time as a result of the injury. The reigning MVP will likely be re-evaluated during morning shootaround before another update on his availability surfaces.

