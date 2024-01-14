Antetokounmpo is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to a right shoulder contusion.

Antetokounmpo was a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. However, the two-time MVP hasn't missed a game since Nov. 15, so he'll likely go through his pregame warmup and attempt to extend that streak. If Antetokounmpo joins Khris Middleton (knee) on the sidelines, Damian Lillard would likely see as much usage as he can handle versus Sacramento.