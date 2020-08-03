Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points (14-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FG) 18 boards, eight assists, and one block in 33 minutes of a 120-116 loss to Houston on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo turned in another all-around dominant offensive performance, but his impressive numbers will be marred by a late turnover when he had the ball in his hands with less than 20 seconds left and a chance to take the lead. The reigning MVP should continue to cruise as his team prepares for the playoff push, but giving up a late eight-point lead is sure to leave a sour taste in his mouth. The Bucks face the Nets on Tuesday.