Antetokounmpo ended with 34 points (16-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-107 loss to Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 34 points but was not able to get the Bucks over the line. He basically got whatever he wanted in the paint but once again struggled from the charity stripe. His free throw shooting has been a hot topic of discussion in recent days, especially in regards to the time it takes for him to release the ball. Perhaps that is playing on his mind and if that is the case, he needs to be better moving forward.