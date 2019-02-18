Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads all scorers in loss
Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 38 points (17-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Team Giannis' loss to Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
The All-Star Game team-captain and leader of the number-one seed Bucks looked electric, scoring 16 points in the first quarter and throwing down a number of highlight dunks throughout the game. Coming out of the All-Star break, he'll look to keep the Bucks hot, as they own the league's best record at 43-14.
