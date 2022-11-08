Antetokounmpo logged 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 117-98 loss to the Hawks.

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee in scoring while playing a season-low 27 minutes in a blowout loss. Antetokounmpo led the team in shots made, attempted and free throws made, also leading all Bucks starters in rebounds. Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals this season.