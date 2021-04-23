Antetokounmpo finished Thursday's win over the 76ers with 27 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-18 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a blocked shot over 35 minutes.

Antetokounmpo wore down the Philadelphia defense and earned 18 attempts from the charity stripe, though he converted only 10 of those. He notched his 34th double-double of the campaign and finished with his highest rebound total since Feb. 21. Antetokounmpo continues to put up elite numbers, averaging 28.5 points, 11.2 boards, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.