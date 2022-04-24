Antetokounmpo notched 32 points (11-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-95 win over Chicago.

It was another dominant, all-around effort for the two-time MVP, who controlled the game from the start and cruised to another huge double-double with seven assists. The Bucks have now dominated each of the last two contests after dropping Game 2 at home. The series heads back to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Wednesday night.