Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads rally with near triple-double
Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 33 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-98 win over the Heat.
Down by 20 at the half, the Bucks put together an absolutely massive second half to tie a franchise record for the largest comeback, with Giannis leading the charge. Antetokounmpo has dropped at least 20 points in seven straight games, producing a double-double in six of them (and missing a seventh by a single rebound) while dishing at least five assists in all seven to keep Milwaukee ahead of Toronto for the best record in the NBA.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 24 points in 26 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive effort in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Deemed questionable•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...